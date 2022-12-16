Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Shares Gap Down to $16.47

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.47, but opened at $15.64. Agiliti shares last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 1,172 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Agiliti from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Agiliti Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $271.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.68 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $79,086.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,902.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agiliti

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Agiliti during the third quarter valued at $18,815,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after buying an additional 500,541 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,706,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Agiliti by 22.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,272,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,516,000 after acquiring an additional 415,672 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Agiliti by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,914,000 after acquiring an additional 258,454 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Recommended Stories

