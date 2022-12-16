Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after BTIG Research upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. BTIG Research now has a $83.00 price target on the stock. Agilysys traded as high as $76.21 and last traded at $75.83, with a volume of 4324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.40.
AGYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.
Insider Transactions at Agilysys
In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Agilysys
Agilysys Stock Up 10.0 %
The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agilysys (AGYS)
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.