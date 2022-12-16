Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after BTIG Research upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. BTIG Research now has a $83.00 price target on the stock. Agilysys traded as high as $76.21 and last traded at $75.83, with a volume of 4324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.40.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Agilysys Stock Up 10.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Agilysys by 21.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Agilysys by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Agilysys by 119.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agilysys by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,009,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

