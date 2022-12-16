Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Lifted to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Air France-KLM from €1.50 ($1.58) to €1.85 ($1.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €1.90 ($2.00) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Air France-KLM from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. HSBC upgraded Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.98.

Air France-KLM Stock Down 2.2 %

AFLYY stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a market cap of $873.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.70. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.15.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

