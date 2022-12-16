Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AKAM. Cowen decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.86.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $85.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.93 and its 200 day moving average is $90.48.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $201,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at $870,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $201,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at $870,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.85 per share, with a total value of $25,068.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,395.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,240 shares of company stock valued at $929,818. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 230.1% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after purchasing an additional 545,464 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 422,434 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 24.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,419,000 after purchasing an additional 408,535 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,742,000. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,413,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

