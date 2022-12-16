Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALKGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.45.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 212,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth $1,046,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth $282,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 207.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

