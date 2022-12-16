Aleph Zero (AZERO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.16 Million

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. During the last week, Aleph Zero has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00005719 BTC on exchanges. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $183.97 million and $1.16 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aleph Zero alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $898.24 or 0.05293213 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.09 or 0.00489634 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,923.08 or 0.29011060 BTC.

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 189,657,497 coins. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.