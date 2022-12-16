Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Shares Down 5.9%

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) shares were down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.84. Approximately 414,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,888,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

