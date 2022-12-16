Algorand (ALGO) Trading Down 9.7% This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $96.24 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00074017 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00053301 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00008877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022552 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000236 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,356,908,178 coins and its circulating supply is 7,133,517,752 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

