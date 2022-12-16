Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) shares rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $90.56 and last traded at $88.93. Approximately 235,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 27,199,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.21.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.42.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.39. The stock has a market cap of $232.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

