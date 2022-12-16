Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RDVY. Key Financial Inc raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 258.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $69,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

