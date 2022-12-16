Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.2% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.
Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of MRK opened at $109.63 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $112.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.56. The stock has a market cap of $277.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 45.92%.
Merck & Co., Inc. Profile
Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.
Read More
