Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $284,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $126.53 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.89.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

