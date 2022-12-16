Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 9.5% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.44. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $114.68.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

