Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 63 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,993,765,000 after acquiring an additional 679,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPS opened at $181.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $156.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.38.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.87.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

