Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT) Insider Purchases £494.64 in Stock

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) insider Neeta Patel acquired 229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £494.64 ($606.85).

Neeta Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Neeta Patel purchased 233 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £493.96 ($606.01).

On Monday, October 10th, Neeta Patel acquired 222 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £495.06 ($607.36).

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON ATT opened at GBX 212.50 ($2.61) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 223.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 226.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £865.09 million and a PE ratio of 372.81. Allianz Technology Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 199.40 ($2.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 361.47 ($4.43).

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

