Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALLO. B. Riley decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.10.
Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 8.5 %
Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 746,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 451,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.
Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.
