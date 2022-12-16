Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALLO. B. Riley decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.74% and a negative net margin of 126,580.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 746,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 451,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.