Alphabet Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 271,178 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 42% compared to the typical daily volume of 190,353 put options.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.86. 48,365,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,955,645. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.03. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,480,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2,219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $10,863,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,875.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,693,000 after purchasing an additional 263,563 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $12,891,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.