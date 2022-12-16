Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,500 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the November 15th total of 157,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALSMY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alstom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alstom from €37.00 ($38.95) to €32.00 ($33.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on Alstom from €35.00 ($36.84) to €32.00 ($33.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

ALSMY opened at $2.42 on Friday. Alstom has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

