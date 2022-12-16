Amaze World Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. Amaze World has a total market capitalization of $53.26 million and approximately $518,515.82 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amaze World token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00005817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Amaze World has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $892.03 or 0.05259524 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.75 or 0.00493786 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,962.08 or 0.29257050 BTC.

Amaze World Token Profile

Amaze World was first traded on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amaze World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amaze World using one of the exchanges listed above.

