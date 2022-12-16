Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

AMTB opened at $25.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81. Amerant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The company has a market cap of $861.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.43 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. On average, analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 49,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $1,457,277.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 586,126 shares in the company, valued at $17,343,468.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 49,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $1,457,277.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 586,126 shares in the company, valued at $17,343,468.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 8,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $256,324.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 641,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,360,089. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,764 shares of company stock worth $3,216,648. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 34.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 178,928 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 14.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after acquiring an additional 62,629 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 45.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 84,101 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.