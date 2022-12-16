American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Raised to $105.00 at BMO Capital Markets

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEP. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.70.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $95.57 on Friday. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

