AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the November 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,007. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.31. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at AMETEK

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 10.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 72,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,208,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 844,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,725,000 after acquiring an additional 17,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AMETEK by 20.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

