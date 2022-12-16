Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 39,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 819,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,696,000 after purchasing an additional 30,829 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.60.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $266.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.51. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.39 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

