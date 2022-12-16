Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $93.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

APH has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.40.

Amphenol Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $78.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average is $72.75. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust grew its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 44,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 10.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 2.5% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Amphenol by 6.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in Amphenol by 3.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

