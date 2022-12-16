Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $205.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.67.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $166.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $180.80. The company has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.15.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,127 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22,216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 17,995 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $979,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

