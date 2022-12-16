Analysts Set Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Target Price at $39.67

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

KIGRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Kion Group from €68.00 ($71.58) to €35.00 ($36.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €35.00 ($36.84) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kion Group from €54.00 ($56.84) to €32.00 ($33.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of KIGRY opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.84. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $28.37.

Kion Group ( OTCMKTS:KIGRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kion Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

