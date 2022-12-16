Analysts Set Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Target Price at $39.67

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.67.
KIGRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Kion Group from €68.00 ($71.58) to €35.00 ($36.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €35.00 ($36.84) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kion Group from €54.00 ($56.84) to €32.00 ($33.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.
Kion Group Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of KIGRY opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.84. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $28.37.
About Kion Group
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.
