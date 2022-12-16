Analysts’ Upgrades for December 16th (AFLYY, AGYS, ATHM, ATVI, CDNS, CEQP, CIB, CMC, CMTL, CORT)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, December 16th:

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get Air France-KLM SA alerts:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. BTIG Research currently has $83.00 price target on the stock.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $205.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $185.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $52.00 target price on the stock.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $53.00.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

JAPAN POST BANK (OTCMKTS:JPPTY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $260.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $210.00.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $115.00.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $68.00.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $72.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $410.00 target price on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $158.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $41.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $145.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.