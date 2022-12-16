Analyzing Oak Street Health (OSH) and The Competition

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Oak Street Health to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Street Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health -26.04% -1,883.59% -26.05% Oak Street Health Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Oak Street Health has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Street Health’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Oak Street Health and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 1 6 6 0 2.38 Oak Street Health Competitors 7 131 277 0 2.65

Oak Street Health presently has a consensus price target of $30.87, indicating a potential upside of 46.15%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 112.98%. Given Oak Street Health’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oak Street Health has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oak Street Health and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health $1.43 billion -$409.40 million -9.30 Oak Street Health Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 35.49

Oak Street Health has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Oak Street Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Oak Street Health competitors beat Oak Street Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

