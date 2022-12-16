Anderson Hoagland & Co. Buys 47 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in Cummins by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $614,797.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE CMI opened at $235.92 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $254.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cummins to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

