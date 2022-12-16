Anderson Hoagland & Co. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after buying an additional 456,341 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 748.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $137.31 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $154.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.61 and a 200-day moving average of $134.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

