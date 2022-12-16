Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $256,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,543 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,980,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,632 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,865,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,119,000 after buying an additional 365,261 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,651,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,550,000 after buying an additional 366,542 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,332,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $207,794,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $54.60. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $63.15.

