Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $26.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 299,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor accounts for about 4.2% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $26,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 55,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the first quarter valued at $98,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Down 2.0 %

BATS:VFVA opened at $99.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.74.

