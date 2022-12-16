Anderson Hoagland & Co. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,738 shares during the period. Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,244,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 89.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 23,487 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 303,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $806,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 34,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the period.

Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

BATS:VFMO opened at $114.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.13.

