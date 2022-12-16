Anderson Hoagland & Co. Invests $2.43 Million in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.76.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,357,470.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,537,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,640 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $29.94 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. Research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

