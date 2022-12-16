Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 346 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. cut its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 116.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Down 4.8 %

PWR stock opened at $144.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.91 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.44.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.25.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

