Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Short Interest Down 28.2% in November

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANDHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$57.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance

ANDHF opened at $37.80 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.