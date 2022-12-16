Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Short Interest Down 28.2% in November

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ANDHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$57.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance
ANDHF opened at $37.80 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Andlauer Healthcare Group (ANDHF)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.