Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,700 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2022

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,000 ($36.81) to GBX 2,700 ($33.12) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($49.07) to GBX 4,100 ($50.30) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Anglo American from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,150 ($38.65) to GBX 3,165 ($38.83) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.71) to GBX 3,500 ($42.94) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,480.00.

Anglo American Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $19.01 on Monday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76.

About Anglo American

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.