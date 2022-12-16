Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,700 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,000 ($36.81) to GBX 2,700 ($33.12) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($49.07) to GBX 4,100 ($50.30) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Anglo American from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,150 ($38.65) to GBX 3,165 ($38.83) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.71) to GBX 3,500 ($42.94) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,480.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $19.01 on Monday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.