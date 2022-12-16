Ankr Achieves Market Capitalization of $189.79 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $189.79 million and approximately $10.43 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014392 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036501 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00042396 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005887 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020312 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00230509 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00023834 BTC.

Ankr is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02035916 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $7,696,779.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

