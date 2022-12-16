Ankr Price Tops $0.0204 on Top Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $196.88 million and approximately $7.91 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00013188 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005744 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00043556 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005737 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00019864 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00236806 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02066737 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $12,268,661.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

