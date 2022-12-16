Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HOUS. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Down 3.3 %

HOUS opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Anywhere Real Estate has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $20.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.17.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

