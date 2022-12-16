APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp grew its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 375.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in APA by 205.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on APA. Raymond James cut their price target on APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on APA from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on APA in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

NASDAQ APA traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $43.69. 42,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,768,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.66.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.55%.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

