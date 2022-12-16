Apella Capital LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,640 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21,623.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 617,569 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,266 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 180,123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $44,541,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in McDonald’s by 26.8% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,207 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $271.73 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.68 and a 200 day moving average of $256.60.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.