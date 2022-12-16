Apella Capital LLC Has $455,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $213.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.64 and a 200-day moving average of $215.82. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.