Apella Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Apella Capital LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $27.15 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.