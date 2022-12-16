Apella Capital LLC Sells 41 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,138 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $527.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $493.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.89.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

