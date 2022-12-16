Apollo Currency 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $950,231.46 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $11.28 million and $950,231.46 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00074339 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00053175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00022753 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

