Apollo Currency Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $10.47 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $10.47 million and $1.03 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00071108 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00051791 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001114 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008282 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021304 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

