Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Short Interest Update

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the November 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 498,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,934.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 598.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,916,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,168 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,788,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,028,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,450,000 after acquiring an additional 878,930 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of APLE stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 17,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,831. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.13%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

