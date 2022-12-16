Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Applied Materials by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $105.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,073,129. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.91. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $90.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Summit Insights raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

