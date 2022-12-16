Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.77

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and traded as low as $0.61. Aqua Metals shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 338,573 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Aqua Metals Trading Down 8.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aqua Metals

About Aqua Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 482.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 18,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 496,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

