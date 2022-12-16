Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.77

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and traded as low as $0.61. Aqua Metals shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 338,573 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Aqua Metals Trading Down 8.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aqua Metals
About Aqua Metals
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aqua Metals (AQMS)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.